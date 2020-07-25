Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 149 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $16,929,000. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.63. 5,074,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.66. The stock has a market cap of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.