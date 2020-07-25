Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 201 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

TGT traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.71. 3,815,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Target Co. has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 7,415 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $889,874.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,270,882.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.