Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 24,319 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,319 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $67.40. 587,621 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

