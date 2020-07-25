Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 5,138 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software comprises approximately 1.2% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $2,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 40,284 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 76.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,285,000 after acquiring an additional 260,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.97. 279,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.00 and a 200 day moving average of $274.12. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total value of $3,042,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.06.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

