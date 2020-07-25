Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 5,156 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $955,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 130,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,260 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 493,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,711,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.39. 2,239,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,749. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.31 and its 200 day moving average is $107.37.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

