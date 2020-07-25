Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 238,601 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,563,000. Laffer Investments grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.60. 14,365,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,849,555. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average is $82.62. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.52 and a one year high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

