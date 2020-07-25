Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 19.41%.

NYSE:ARD opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $259.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARD. Barclays decreased their target price on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardagh Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

