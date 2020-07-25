Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 19.41%.
NYSE:ARD opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $259.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.29.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.
About Ardagh Group
Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.
