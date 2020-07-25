Argus Raises Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $450.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $442.67.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,573. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.