Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $26.67, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.