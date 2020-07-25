Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Issues Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 21.70%.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.