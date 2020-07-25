AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Argus restated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.29.

T traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. 38,612,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,518,464. AT&T has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

