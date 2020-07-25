AT&T’s (T) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.57. 38,612,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,518,464. AT&T has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.