Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 480 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 4.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $197.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.66 and its 200-day moving average is $190.25. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.61.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

