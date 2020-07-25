Atwater Malick LLC Buys 1,571 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 4.5% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.6% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 26,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 376,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.39. 38,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

