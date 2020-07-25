Atwater Malick LLC Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 3.6% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,673,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 211,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Caterpillar by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $137.87. The company had a trading volume of 103,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.20 and its 200-day moving average is $124.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

