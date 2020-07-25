Atwater Malick LLC Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 12,168,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,016,758. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

