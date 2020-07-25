Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $65.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALV. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Autoliv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

NYSE:ALV opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Autoliv by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Autoliv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

