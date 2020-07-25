AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

AXTI stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. AXT has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $215.67 million, a P/E ratio of -67.99 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,056 shares in the company, valued at $709,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

