Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BofA Securities cut Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

NYSE SAN opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 17,381.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 136,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 135,229 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 89.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 335,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 157,907 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 839,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 177,906 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

