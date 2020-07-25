Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTB. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NTB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 267,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,782. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.55 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,081,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,850,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 287,042 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,725 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 466,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 149,326 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

