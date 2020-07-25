Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives $69.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 863,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,937. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 49.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

