Barclays Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $39.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Comerica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.31.

NYSE CMA opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Comerica’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 98.4% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Comerica by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Comerica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

