Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Key Energy Services, Inc. is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The company’s services include drilling and workover rigs, coiled tubing, frac stack and well testing, fluid services, onshore and deepwater fishing and rental services. It operates primarily in United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, the Middle East and Russia. Key Energy Services, Inc. is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Basic Energy Services from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

NASDAQ KEGX opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59. Basic Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:KEGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $2.16. The business had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Basic Energy Services (KEGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.