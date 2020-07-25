Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 13,611 Shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. FirstService comprises about 3.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.56% of FirstService worth $23,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FirstService by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 302,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.91. 125,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49. FirstService Corp has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $116.62.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.92. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.01 million. FirstService had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of FirstService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.