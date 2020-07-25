Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 21,196 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 2.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $19,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 72.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $1,383,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at $2,424,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.81.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.99. 4,371,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,870. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $82.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

