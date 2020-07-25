Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 4,886 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza makes up 3.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $22,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.91. The stock had a trading volume of 546,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.66 and a 200-day moving average of $344.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,875 shares of company stock worth $10,180,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.86.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

