Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,689 Shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Ferrari comprises approximately 2.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of Ferrari worth $19,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Ferrari by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 164,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,269,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RACE traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $179.19. The company had a trading volume of 129,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,559. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92. Ferrari NV has a fifty-two week low of $127.73 and a fifty-two week high of $185.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Ferrari had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

