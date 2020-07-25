Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 3.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $21,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.89. 603,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,675. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.91. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

