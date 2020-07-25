Baskin Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 4.2% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $28,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $364,459,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 74.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,631,000 after acquiring an additional 640,984 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 32.6% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,662,000 after acquiring an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,568,000 after acquiring an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,626,000 after acquiring an additional 286,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.23.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $1,842,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,058.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.68. The company had a trading volume of 583,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $296.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

