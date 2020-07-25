Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 10,450 Shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 227,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,922. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.