Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys 9,410 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,460,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,682,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,616,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,487,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,309,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.48. 168,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,325. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $51.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.