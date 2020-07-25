Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 340 Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 340 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Shopify by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $338,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $26,635,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund grew its position in shares of Shopify by 200.3% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,143,000 after acquiring an additional 465,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $929.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,377. The business’s 50 day moving average is $900.76 and its 200 day moving average is $621.72. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.98. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $786.00 to $1,127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $843.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

