Baskin Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. BCE accounts for 1.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE remained flat at $$41.62 on Friday. 881,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,718. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

