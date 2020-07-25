Baskin Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 2.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total value of $174,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 68,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $3,642,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,399 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $47.92. 1,115,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -68.46 and a beta of 1.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. G.Research cut their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

