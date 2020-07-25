Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $13.41 Million Stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,429 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 2.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.6% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 34,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $6,486,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.0% in the second quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 27,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,213. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

