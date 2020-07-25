Baskin Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 464,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 2.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

BIP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 159,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.25. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 2,771.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

