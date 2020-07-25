Baskin Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $1,549,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 439,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 207,170 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 93,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 450,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $79.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

