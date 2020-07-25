Baskin Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,929,000. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 82.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 122.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total value of $8,166,738.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,779 shares of company stock worth $28,911,716. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Benchmark raised their price target on Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $555.92.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $561.72. 585,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,796. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.55. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $571.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

