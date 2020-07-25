Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 6,666 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 527,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 119.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $496,786,000 after buying an additional 17,146,869 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $461,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in TELUS by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894,628 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in TELUS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,646,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389,235 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TELUS by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $241,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597,260 shares during the period. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. 1,041,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. TELUS’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

