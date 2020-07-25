Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 16,730 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,730 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $165,062,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,877,000 after buying an additional 4,209,218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 145,709.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,187,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after buying an additional 4,184,788 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10,365.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,031,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,651,000 after buying an additional 3,993,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,804,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,668,000 after buying an additional 3,673,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

