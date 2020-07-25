Baskin Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 167,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,911,000. Copart comprises about 2.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Copart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 17.8% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $18,241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 17.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 52,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Copart by 432.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 51,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

