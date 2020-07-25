Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,877 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $14,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.06.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.89. The company had a trading volume of 603,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,675. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.91. The stock has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

