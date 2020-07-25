Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 510 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 49,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,765,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,571,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.68 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

