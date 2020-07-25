Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,739,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 66,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,712. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch purchased 35,000 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin purchased 57,580 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

