Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,945 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up 2.0% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 18,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 215,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,730,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 156,883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $197.79. The company had a trading volume of 63,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.25. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.61.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.