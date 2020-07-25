Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 132 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 1.3% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.49. 33,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,282. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.15 and a 200 day moving average of $140.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Cfra cut Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.50.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

