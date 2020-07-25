Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $593,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $5,691,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $2,957,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion and a PE ratio of 30.76. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.