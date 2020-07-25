Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total transaction of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.84. 129,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,249. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $101.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.