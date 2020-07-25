Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Best Buy to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra boosted their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.25.

Best Buy stock opened at $96.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $99.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 9,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $759,169.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,270.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Best Buy by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

