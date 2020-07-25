BETPR S&P TSX 60 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HXU) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of BETPR S&P TSX 60 2X DLY BLL CL A UNT ETF (TSE:HXU) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$34.48 and last traded at C$34.66, approximately 35,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 208,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.37.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.51.

